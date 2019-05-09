Victor Earl Dragovich
November 11,1927 - April 29, 2019
Victor Earl Dragovich, 91 of Merced passed away April 29, 2019. Vic was born to the late Mike and Jennie Dragovich of Merced. Vic grew up in the Lingard area of Merced County on his family's dairy farm and graduated from Merced High School in 1945. While attending high school he would meet his beautiful wife of 72 years, Lorraine. Vic continued to work on the family dairy while also working for Russell ranch. With a lot of hard work and dedication the couple purchased the Russell ranch and soon partnered up with Vic's brother Gene to take over the family Dairy. Together Vic and Lorraine raise their two children Mike Dragovich and Marilyn (Dragovich) Spielman on the family dairy farming cotton, corn and alfalfa. After working nearly 50 years, Vic retired. He enjoyed playing golf, deer hunting, dove hunting, and going to the 49er games. Vic was an active member in many clubs and groups in Merced. The Elks, Eagles, Club Mercedes, St. John's and many more. Vic leaves behind daughter in-law Louise Dragovich and son in-law Daniel Spielman. Four grandchildren Robin Dragovich, David Dragovich, Bryan (Nikki) Spielman, and Kevin (Jackie) Spielman. Five great grandchildren; Josh, Mackenzie, Joey, Lacey, Jaxson, Jordann, and Hayden and one great-great granddaughter Lynnia, many nieces and nephews and four great granddogs Abby, Riley, Moses, and Abraham. Vic was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, five siblings, two children, and his wife Lorraine.
Celebration of life luncheon will be held between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Elks Lodge located at 1910 M St. Merced, CA
Published in Merced Sun Star from May 9 to May 14, 2019