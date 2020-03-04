Victor Ramos Castillo
FEB 4, 1940 - FEB 27, 2020
Victor R. Castillo was born on February 4, 1940 in Madera, CA to Baudelio and Mildred Castillo. He passed away February 27, 2020. Victor worked in agriculture. He enjoyed hanging out with his family and listening to oldies. He loved to go fishing, gardening and his 49er's.
He is preceded in death by his father Baudelio Castillo, his mother Mildred Castillo and his brother Daniel Castillo. He is survived by his brothers Jessie, Andrew and John Castillo. He is also survived by his sisters Trina Leon, Teresa Castillo, Connie Bonilla, Eleanor Castillo and Margret Hernandez.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 4, 2020