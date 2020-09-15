Vincent Cortez BricenoJul 27, 1934 - Sep 7, 2020Vincent Cortez Briceno, 86, was born in Minturn, California on July 27, 1934 to Exciquio and Rosario Briceno. He passed away on September 7, 2020 in Fresno, California.Vincent worked as a maintenance man for Valley grain where he retired. He also worked as a farmer for many years.He was an avid Oakland Raider fan and Oakland A's fan. Vincent also loved shooting pool. He had a great love for his family and his deep pit barbeques.He is preceded in death by his parents Exciquio and Rosario Briceno, brother Al Briceno, and sisters Bel Gutierrez and Lupe Flores, and grandson Zeke Briceno.Vincent is survived by his wife of 67 years Joyce Briceno, son Vincent Briceno, Jr., daughters Idalia (Bebe) Bartley and Rebecca Lastreto, brother John Briceno, sisetrs Jay Castillo, Lala Pulido, Merci Grissom, and Mary Westra-Sinks, 4 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel in Chowchilla, California. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Columba Catholic Church 213 Orange Ave., Chowchilla, California. A graveside service will follow the Mass at Chowchilla Cemetery District 23359 Road 14 ½, Chowchilla, California.Due to Covid 19 graveside service is limited and you are asked to wear a mask and use social distancing guidelines.