Virginia Teran (Macias) Angel
November 6, 1929 - January 25, 2020
Virginia Angel passed away peacefully at home January 25, 2020, at 2:30 a.m.
She was preceded in death by three daughters, and is survived by her ten remaining children as well as numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sister and sidekick, Ramona, better known to all as "Tia Roche".
"Mom" was a caring, loving lady who embraced life. She loved celebrating with family and friends. You could often find her listening to her beloved Tejano music at full blast, while visiting with friends. She loved gardening, and could often be found puttering around her garden tending to her precious plants and flowers.
Virginia was truly the center of her family and will be dearly missed by all.
Recitation of the Rosary will take place Monday, February 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. at Ivers and Alcorn in Merced Ca.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, Le Grand, Ca.
Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced, Ca
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 31, 2020