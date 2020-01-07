Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Campos. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Munoz Campos

Apr 24, 1941 - Jan 5, 2020

Virginia Munoz Campos, age 78, born April 24, 1941, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Virginia was born in Livingston, CA, then moved to Merced, CA where she met and married the love of her life, Rene Campos. They were married 59 years and had two daughters.

Virginia worked at her husband's gas station, by his side for 35 years, where they raised all of their grandchildren. She attended St. Patrick's parish and volunteered at Our Lady of Mercy School, as a yard duty worker for her children and great grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the loves of her life.

Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Munoz, and her brothers: Vincent Munoz, Ronnie Munoz, and Tino Munoz. She is survived by her husband, Rene Campos and two daughters: Sandra Campos (James) and Trish Leverett (James); grandchildren: Elizabeth Leverett, Stephanie Goodrich (Jordan), Spenser Leverett (Kelly), Cody Leverett (Ellie), and Monay Rossi; and 9 great grandchildren: Brenden, Austin, Alden, Zoey, Alynna, Henley, Alma, Lola, and London, who filled her life with so much love and joy. She is also survived by her siblings: Tony Munoz, Vera Ramirez, Frank Munoz, Emma Luna, Becky Luna, and Marcie Mahoney.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church in Merced. Interment will be private.

