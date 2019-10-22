Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Cloak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Cloak

October 5,1924 - July 16, 2019

Virginia "Ginnie" Mae (Sykes) Cloak was born Oct. 5,1924 to Frank Howard Sykes and Anna Cecelia (Doud) Sykes. At about 5 years of age, the Great Depression began. Frank, the private chauffeur for Mr. Brach, the owner of Brach Candy, was let go for economic reasons, and Anna, a seamstress for a fine leather clothing manufacturer, had her hours cut considerably. Like many during the Depression, times were extremely tough. The only family member that had constant employment through the Depression was Anna's brother who was a postmaster in Philadelphia. He bought Ginnie and her sister, Murtice, a new dress just before school started each year.

Ginnie met, and even though she was warned it would never last, married Richard J Cloak, the man who would be her husband for 76 years. She was 16, leaving school with a straight A average and only half year to go. She would later go back to school in Merced to get her diploma before her first child graduated. It was something she felt she had to do to set a good example.

During World War II, with her husband a B-26 bombardier-navigator serving out of England, France and Belgium, she worked as a draftsman for Cramps Ship Yard in Philadelphia doing structural and detail drawings of Liberty Ships. She later worked at Merced Travel for about 10 years. The rest of her time she was an Air Force housewife making homes in Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, California twice, Kansas, North Dakota, finally retiring to Atwater where they built their dream-home. During those times she volunteered for Gray Ladies, was elected Officer's Wives Club president twice, and served with the base commander's wife to comfort families of men killed in service related accidents. After retirement she supported activities with VFW Ladies Auxiliary, California Women in Agriculture and traveled abroad.

Physically she loved water ballet and bowling, managing to get a trophy most years. On weekends she was an avid waterskier, back when Don Pedro had no camp sites and camping was roughing it. Then the best luxury was a hot canvas tent. She was also skilled in cooking, sewing, and copper embossing.

Socially, she had a conservative outlook on life. When her oldest son saw his first "Black boy" in Louisiana, he said, "Mom, look how dirty that boy is!". She explained saying, "You know how your cousin and you have blue eyes, and Richard, next door, has brown eyes, you have light skin and he has dark skin."

Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Ginnie took her last breath having lived a full life with the best husband, (who preceded her 2-1/2 years), a woman could ask for.

Ginnie leaves behind two sons, Richard Jr and Robert, daughters-in-law, Jeanne and Sue, granddaughter Christine, sister Janet, her daughter Ginia and dozens of nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nephews and nieces in and around Philadelphia and Atlantic City, plus some in New York and Florida. Her extended Air Force family of friends is spread throughout the United States.

Memorial arrangements are pending, a network of friends and family is being created to keep everyone posted.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 22, 2019

