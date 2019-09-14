Virginia Flores
Jul 6, 1929 - Sep 9, 2019
Virginia Flores was born on July 6, 1929 in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away at home on September 9, 2019 in Le Grand, California with her family.
Virginia was a homemaker; her passion in life was to be at home in Le Grand taking care of and spending time with her family.
Virginia is survived by her loving children Rosie Amezcua, Raul Flores, Rosemarie Valenzuela, Irene Flores, Delia Flores, Catarino Flores, Adolph Flores, Pablo Flores and Jesus Flores. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many neices and newphews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Vidal (Billy) Flores and son Charles Flores.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow on Friday, September 20, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Plainsburg Cemetery located at 8943 Gillette Avenue, Le Grand, California 95333.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019