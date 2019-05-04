Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. Taylor. View Sign Service Information United Methodist Church-Merced 899 Yosemite Pky Merced, CA 95341 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM United Methodist Church Yosemite Parkway Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Marie Taylor

December 18, 1931 – December 17, 2018

Virginia arrived to her life in Stockton, California on December 18, 1931, the first child of Henry George Beery and Anna Marie Hensley-Beery. She moved to Modesto early on where she graduated Class of '49 at Modesto High School and went on to further her education in business administration. Virginia settled in Merced in early 1950s and made Merced her life-long home, with a side trip of four years to Michigan in the late 1960's to follow her husband, Colonel Will McDaniel Taylor in his military career, and then later in life to Wyoming to commune with nature. Over her professional career, Virginia worked with a few of the best lawyers and law firms in Merced.

Throughout her life Virginia was very involved with the Methodist Church in numerous capacities. Always willing to lend a helping hand, she was counsel, mentor, and spiritual advisor to countless people. Virginia was forever chasing truth and knowledge, and could hold her ground debating issues of the day. She loved to travel, expanding her ever-increasing circle of friends, whom she didn't mind taking a little cash from at the bridge table.

Among Virginia's many great qualities, her sarcasm and wit were two of her finest… unless you were on the receiving end. She was also a very good cook, based on the number of people who would just happen by around meal time where there were always extra place settings around her table.

Virginia was preceded in passing by her husband, Will, her brother Charles, and her sister Lydiabelle. She leaves behind four witty sons, William (Ginger) of Merced; Steven (Gina) of Lincoln, California; David (Terry) of Portland, Oregon; and Kent of Merced; granddaughters, Lisa, Meghan, Aleria, Kira; and great-grandchildren, Leo and Lucy.

Always a shining light, Virginia is dearly missed by her family and many great friends. A Happy Celebration of Life will be held at United Methodist Church off Yosemite Parkway in Merced, Saturday, May 11, 2-4 pm.

www.cvobituaries.com



Virginia Marie TaylorDecember 18, 1931 – December 17, 2018Virginia arrived to her life in Stockton, California on December 18, 1931, the first child of Henry George Beery and Anna Marie Hensley-Beery. She moved to Modesto early on where she graduated Class of '49 at Modesto High School and went on to further her education in business administration. Virginia settled in Merced in early 1950s and made Merced her life-long home, with a side trip of four years to Michigan in the late 1960's to follow her husband, Colonel Will McDaniel Taylor in his military career, and then later in life to Wyoming to commune with nature. Over her professional career, Virginia worked with a few of the best lawyers and law firms in Merced.Throughout her life Virginia was very involved with the Methodist Church in numerous capacities. Always willing to lend a helping hand, she was counsel, mentor, and spiritual advisor to countless people. Virginia was forever chasing truth and knowledge, and could hold her ground debating issues of the day. She loved to travel, expanding her ever-increasing circle of friends, whom she didn't mind taking a little cash from at the bridge table.Among Virginia's many great qualities, her sarcasm and wit were two of her finest… unless you were on the receiving end. She was also a very good cook, based on the number of people who would just happen by around meal time where there were always extra place settings around her table.Virginia was preceded in passing by her husband, Will, her brother Charles, and her sister Lydiabelle. She leaves behind four witty sons, William (Ginger) of Merced; Steven (Gina) of Lincoln, California; David (Terry) of Portland, Oregon; and Kent of Merced; granddaughters, Lisa, Meghan, Aleria, Kira; and great-grandchildren, Leo and Lucy.Always a shining light, Virginia is dearly missed by her family and many great friends. A Happy Celebration of Life will be held at United Methodist Church off Yosemite Parkway in Merced, Saturday, May 11, 2-4 pm. Published in Merced Sun Star on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close