Virginia Marie SansoniApril 29, 1933 - June 20, 2020Virginia Marie Sansoni, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Emanuel Hospital in Turlock. She was born on April 29, 1933 in Merced, California. At the age of three, she moved to the Charles Howard Ridgewood Ranch in Willits, California where her father was the head butcher and her mother, the ranch cook. Her family returned to Los Banos soon after where her entire life unfolded on the Delta Ranch. Her early years were spent with her sister and lifelong best friend, Mary, at their mother's side in the kitchen cooking three meals a day to feed the men who worked on the ranch. She had a phenomenal mind for numbers and began keeping books for her father and uncle at the young age of nine. After graduating from Los Banos High, she attended Fresno City College. She returned to the Delta as the head bookkeeper until her retirement in her 60's.Although they had made eyes at each other long before, Virginia was 15 years old when she began dating Aldo Sansoni, the son of close family friends from Merced. Their love blossomed during their high school years while performing in their respective high school bands in the May Day Parade. Virginia was a majorette and the first female drum major for Los Banos High where she nimbly twirled a baton between her fingers and marched in her white boots leading the band. In the following years, she wrote Aldo enough letters to fill a trunk back and forth from around the world as he completed his military service, and they were finally married in 1955.Through her 65-year marriage, Virginia was the epitome of a model wife exhibiting style, moxie, grace and fiery boldness as she and Aldo built their family and multiple businesses. She was a brilliant entertainer and incomparable event planner and hostess, deftly creating meals and decorating her home for holidays and large gatherings. Her fried chicken and pasta sauce are legendary. She took great pride in her home and family. Virginia loved to be surrounded by beauty and creating beautiful things. Her sprawling gardens were full of rows and rows of rose bushes and colorful flowers that she planted each spring. One of her greatest joys was knowing that she instilled in her daughters and granddaughters the traditions, knowledge and skills that were the basis of her life's work.Aldo and Virginia traveled the world together. Starting with their honeymoon in Hawaii, because he wanted to show off his sweetheart to all of his friends at the base where he had been stationed. This was followed by trips crisscrossing the country and around the globe to Canada, Mexico, France, Switzerland, Holland, Germany, and, of course, Italy. For 17 years, they spent one to two months each year renovating their home in Vellano, and were finally able to fulfill the dream of having their whole family together there in 2016. In Italy, they built deep, lasting friendships and the people adored her for embracing their way of life. Virginia delighted in cooking for and visiting with them and was filled with a deep sorrow when she realized that she would not return to the country again.While Virginia lived what seemed like a fairytale life, she was the daughter of immigrants. Her influential uncle, Pasquale Bisignani, and father, John, were from Italy and her mother Louisa was from Mexico. She was fiercely proud of her heritage and even more so of her family's humble beginning and what they had accomplished in building the Delta.She and Aldo never took what they inherited, or the people who worked for them and helped them continue their legacy for granted. She was adamant that she would never ask anyone to do anything that she was not willing to do herself. Virginia had great respect for her employees who became her family and worked side-by-side with them as long as her health allowed.Our family extends our unending gratitude to Pat Gallichio and Linda Sanchez, who have repeatedly shown their infinite devotion and loyalty for 46 years. Much appreciation to Kim Martinez who since joining the Delta family has become a dear friend and shown great care and thoughtfulness over the past two years. Luz Armenta, who was more of a companion than employee has helped care for Virginia and her home for the past 15 years. Our heartfelt thanks to Moffaiee Quarles, whose outstanding care offered us peace of mind in keeping our promise to allow Virginia to live out her life at home on the Delta. Finally, our thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Emanuel Medical Center where she completed her final week of life.Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, John and Louisa Bisignani, her uncle, Pasquale Bisignani, and brother-in-law, Fred Petroni. She is survived by her adoring husband, Aldo, sister, Mary Petroni, brother, Frank Armenta, her three daughters Claudia, Lisa and Sandra, son-in-law, Bruce Ekmanian, grandchildren Nina and Michael Ferretti, and Nisa and Matthew Dufur who are currently expecting Virginia's first great-grandchild as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.A private family service will be held with a celebration of life taking place at a later date, when we can all join in fellowship to honor the amazing woman that Virginia was and will always will be. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to EMC Health Foundation, 2881 Geer Rd. Ste. A, Turlock, CA.