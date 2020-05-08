Virginia Renee Moreno
1973 - 2020
03/16/73 - 04/27/2020
Virginia Renee Moreno, age 47. A resident of Merced, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1973 to the late Joseph and Teresa Moreno in Merced. Virge was also known as Mighty China and always knew the up and up. She worked at Keller's Ladders, Alicia Reyes as a yard duty & The Merced County Fair, before she was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis.
She loved relaxing at home with her spouse, binge watching the Big Bang Theory, Sanford and Son & Price Is Right.
You would usually be guaranteed to find her every Saturday at the flea-market, or run into her at Dollar General. She loved her music and having her grandkids around.
Virginia is survived by her spouse, Jesus Ramales; four children: Gilbert Rene Ortega & daughter-in-law, Alexys Adams; Son, Raymond Manuel Ortega; Daughter, Teresa Catalina; and Daughter, Angelica Michelle Martinez and son-in-law, Severo Martinez. Five grandchildren: Jordan Emmanuel, Raymond Anthony, Elias Manuel, Unique Naveah, and Juan Jr.,
She is survived by her siblings; Andrea Lopez, Cynthia Gutierrez, Georgette Moreno, and Joseph Moreno Jr. Many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
There will be services at a later date. But we ask everyone to pray on Monday, May 11th, at 2:00pm for Virginia.
'Loved her' Father we entrust our sister to your mercy. You loved her greatly in this life; now that she is freed from all its cares, give her happiness and peace forever. Welcome her new into paradise where there will be no more sorrow, no more weeping or pain, but only peace and joy with Jesus your Son, and the Holy Spirit forever and ever. Amen
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 8, 2020
Gonna miss you Virgina Renee, Im still in shock! I know your healed and with mom and dad! I love you sister and you will live on in my heart! #MC4L
Cynthia
Sister
May 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Every time I seen Virg she always said whats up cuz always smiling, always happy. She will be missed.
Mo Logologo
Family
May 8, 2020
AS I SIT HERE & MESMERIZE OF ALL THE FUN TIMES WE HAD GROWING UP 2GETHER & OUR LAUGHTER I'LL NEVER 4GET MY DEAR FRIEND WHOM I'VE KNOWN 4EVER GONE BUT NEVER 4GOTTEN R.I.P. VIRGE MY HEARTACHES GONNA TRULY MISS U!!
ELVIA SAENZ
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family of Virginia family. Virgins was a dear friend that Ive known since Kindergarten. Always with a smile on her face. May she Rest In Peace! God Bless
Geraldine Noakes(SANCHEZ)
Friend
