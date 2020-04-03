Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Lorna" , Rolph

November 27, 1942 - March 5, 2020

Virginia was born November 27, 1942 in Toledo, Washington to Albert Hilden Matson and Virginia Louise Bickar . Lorna, as we all knew her, had two younger brothers Gerry Matson of Napavine WA and Larry Matson of Chehalis, WA. She graduated from Napavine High School in 1961. She was married to Wallis Gee Rolph in 1964 in Reno, NV. They had two children, Patrick Rolph of San Jose, CA and Diana Bradshaw of Parker,CO. In addition to Wally and the kids, Lorna is also survived by Ed Bradshaw, Sandy Sanchez-Rolph, grandchildren Eric, Chris, Kyle and Alicia. Lorna was a very talented seamstress, gardener, photographer and anything else she set her mind to. She worked for Safeway stores in the San Jose area for 20 years. She was fortunate to retire early with Wally in 1997. They had 56 wonderful years of adventures traveling all over the world. After a long and difficult battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsey, she is finally able to be at peace. Lorna was well loved and will be missed greatly.

www.cvobituaries.com



Virginia "Lorna" , RolphNovember 27, 1942 - March 5, 2020Virginia was born November 27, 1942 in Toledo, Washington to Albert Hilden Matson and Virginia Louise Bickar . Lorna, as we all knew her, had two younger brothers Gerry Matson of Napavine WA and Larry Matson of Chehalis, WA. She graduated from Napavine High School in 1961. She was married to Wallis Gee Rolph in 1964 in Reno, NV. They had two children, Patrick Rolph of San Jose, CA and Diana Bradshaw of Parker,CO. In addition to Wally and the kids, Lorna is also survived by Ed Bradshaw, Sandy Sanchez-Rolph, grandchildren Eric, Chris, Kyle and Alicia. Lorna was a very talented seamstress, gardener, photographer and anything else she set her mind to. She worked for Safeway stores in the San Jose area for 20 years. She was fortunate to retire early with Wally in 1997. They had 56 wonderful years of adventures traveling all over the world. After a long and difficult battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsey, she is finally able to be at peace. Lorna was well loved and will be missed greatly. Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close