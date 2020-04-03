Virginia "Lorna" , Rolph
November 27, 1942 - March 5, 2020
Virginia was born November 27, 1942 in Toledo, Washington to Albert Hilden Matson and Virginia Louise Bickar . Lorna, as we all knew her, had two younger brothers Gerry Matson of Napavine WA and Larry Matson of Chehalis, WA. She graduated from Napavine High School in 1961. She was married to Wallis Gee Rolph in 1964 in Reno, NV. They had two children, Patrick Rolph of San Jose, CA and Diana Bradshaw of Parker,CO. In addition to Wally and the kids, Lorna is also survived by Ed Bradshaw, Sandy Sanchez-Rolph, grandchildren Eric, Chris, Kyle and Alicia. Lorna was a very talented seamstress, gardener, photographer and anything else she set her mind to. She worked for Safeway stores in the San Jose area for 20 years. She was fortunate to retire early with Wally in 1997. They had 56 wonderful years of adventures traveling all over the world. After a long and difficult battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsey, she is finally able to be at peace. Lorna was well loved and will be missed greatly.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020