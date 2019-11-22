Virginia Kathleen Young
APR 11, 1936 - NOV 17, 2019
Virginia Kathleen Young, age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Folsom, California. She was born on April 11, 1936 in Standard, Arizona to Floyd and Ethel Dobbs. Virginia was a graduate of Chowchilla High School. She was married to JW Young for many years before his passing. Virginia worked for Pacific Bell as a telephone operator until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking and watching western and investigation movies. Virginia served the Lord and loved reading the Gospel.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband JW Young, brothers Mike Dobbs, and Roger Dobbs, step-son Terry Lee Young, and grandson Jeremy Ayers.
She is survived by her siblings Gary Dobbs, Odell Dobbs, Bonita Tolbert, and Tracy Hall, two daughters, Kimberley Goodwin and Kelly Perez, stepchildren Jay Dee Young, Polly Ann Fox, 15 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel located at 140 S. 6th Street, Chowchilla, California. The Funeral Service will begin at 2pm with a Burial following at Chowchilla Cemetery District in Chowchilla, California.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 22, 2019