Vivian MaciasDecember 2, 1933 - August 11, 2020Vivian Macias went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020. Vivian was born to Robert and Josephine Ornelas and was the oldest Daughter of 12 children. Vivian married Mike Macias in 1954. Vivian was loving wife and Mother for over 60 years.Vivian loved children and she watched many children over the years in addition to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved to cook and was known for her famous enchiladas. Her neighbors will remember her for always tending to her plants and flowers making her yard beautiful.Vivian is survived by her children Ramona Holland (Steve), Deborah Speers (Paul), Mark Macias and Mark C Hamby(adopted) Her 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, her brothers Fred, Henry,and Ramond Ornelas, Sisters Lucy Garcia, Margaret Myers and Mary Ann Ornelas Dela Cruz.She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Macias, Vincent Holland (grandson), brother's Roy, Louie , Angelo, Salvador and Benny Ornelas, her Father Robert Ornelas and Mother Josephine Ornelas.Vivian will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Santa Nella.