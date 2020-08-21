1/1
Vivian Macias
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Macias
December 2, 1933 - August 11, 2020
Vivian Macias went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020. Vivian was born to Robert and Josephine Ornelas and was the oldest Daughter of 12 children. Vivian married Mike Macias in 1954. Vivian was loving wife and Mother for over 60 years.
Vivian loved children and she watched many children over the years in addition to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved to cook and was known for her famous enchiladas. Her neighbors will remember her for always tending to her plants and flowers making her yard beautiful.
Vivian is survived by her children Ramona Holland (Steve), Deborah Speers (Paul), Mark Macias and Mark C Hamby(adopted) Her 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, her brothers Fred, Henry,and Ramond Ornelas, Sisters Lucy Garcia, Margaret Myers and Mary Ann Ornelas Dela Cruz.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Macias, Vincent Holland (grandson), brother's Roy, Louie , Angelo, Salvador and Benny Ornelas, her Father Robert Ornelas and Mother Josephine Ornelas.
Vivian will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Santa Nella.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
209-722-6201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved