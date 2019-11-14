Vurl B. Lippincott
Sept 30, 1931 - Nov 9, 2019
Vurl B. Lippincott passed away November 9, 2019 in Modesto at the age of 88. He was born in Crawford, OK and came to California during the dust bowl at the age of 3 years. He resided in Los Banos for 85 years. Vurl served in the US Army during 1951-1953 in Korean Conflict War. He was a Land Surveyor for 60 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman for many years.
Vurl was preceded in death by his parents Brit and Una (Brinlee) Lippincott.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barbara (Avila) Lippincott of Los Banos, children: Kris (Carlos) Lippincott of San Francisco, Kirk (Lori) Lippincott of Escalon, Kraig (Patricia) Lippincott of Fiddletown, Kelly (Paul) Arambel of Los Banos, grandchildren: Joshua Lippincott and Courtney (Paul) Daysh of Concord, Ashley Lippincott of Modesto, Kelli (Joshua) Hurt of Turlock, Lance (Elizabeth) Lippincott of Hanford, Ryan (Bonnie) Lippincott of thousand Oaks, CA, Jordan Lippincott of Traverse City, Michigan, Brit (Antoinette) and Stephen Lippincott of Los Banos, Johnathan and Brandon Lippincott of Fiddletown, CA., Christopher (Sarah) Arambel of Los Banos, CA., Patrick (Christina) Arambel of Los Banos, CA., 11 great grandchildren and many family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Los Banos, followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Burial with Military Honors at Los Banos Cemetery District.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019