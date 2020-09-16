W. Frank KasperMay 8, 1942 - Aug 26, 2020Son of Ferdinand and Gertrude Kasper, Frank was born on May 8, 1942 in Gotebo, OK and was the second of 6 siblings which included older brother John, younger brothers George, Don & Roy along with youngest sister Anne. In the late 1940's the Kasper family made their way to Winton, CA. Frank was the last living member of his generation. Frank spent over 50 years as an ASE Certified Mechanic who loved fishing and the outdoors. He was an especially proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Frank is survived by sons Frank Kasper, Joseph Kasper, Scott Kasper and daughter Sherri Akao. Frank's children will be honoring his final wish which was to be laid to rest next to his mother Gertrude in the Winton Cemetery. Frank's private memorial service will be held by his children on Sept 18, 2020 led by family Pastor Stephen Neubaum.