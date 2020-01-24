Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wadene Shaw. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Graveside service 11:00 AM Winton Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Wadene Rose Shaw

Apr 15, 1930 - Jan 15, 2020

Wadene Rose Shaw died peacefully on January 15, 2020, at the age of 89. Wadene was born on April 15, 1930 in Tillamook, Oregon to Wade and Mildred Jenkins. Wadene spent her childhood in Bly, Oregon (near Klammath Falls) and remained in Oregon through her young adult years, when she met her husband Gene, who at the time was a heavy equipment operator.

Wadene and Gene settled in the Winton area, where they raised their two sons, Bobby and Wade. Wadene and her family shared a strong work ethic and love for nature. Wadene and husband Gene owned and operated a horse ranch in the Winton area for over 40 years. Wadene and Gene would often hold rodeos at their ranch and lead summer horse trail riding classes throughout the Sierra Nevada mountains. Wadene and Gene were also active members of the Winton Horseman's Club, appearing in many parades throughout Merced and neighboring counties. In retirement, Wadene and husband (Gene) continued to follow their passion into the outdoors by volunteering their time as Camp Ground Hosts (Boulder Flat, Stanislaus National Forest). Later in life, Wadene became an active member of the Gospel Defenders Church in Merced.

Wadene was preceded in death by her parents Wade Thomas Jenkins and Mildred Mae Huggins of Oregon, her husband Carlton Eugene Shaw, her son Elbert Wade Shaw, and her grandson Robert Shaw. She is survived by her son, Robert Shaw; her sister, Cora Mae Conner (Jenkins); and four grandchildren, Frank Shaw, Wade Engelke-Shaw, David Shaw, and Mary Swails (Shaw).

A Graveside Service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Winton Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. The family would like to thank the staff of Whitton Family Funeral Service for their excellent care and attention to detail.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Wadene's name to your local animal shelter/rescue.

