Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Memorial service 11:00 AM Masonic Hall Mariposa , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wallace "Tom" Reavis

MAY 3, 1940 - JAN 10, 2020

Tom passed away at his home of a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. He is preceded in death by his Parents Arthur and Florence Reavis, his Wife Donna, Brother Wayne, Sisters Kae Jarrard and Sally Curry. He is survived by his sister Gwyn Ernst, his Four Children Jeff Reavis, Mark and Patti Reavis, Patrice and Dave Mendonca, and Deanna and Tony Spacke. His eight Grand Children, nine Great Grand Children, numerous Nieces and Nephews, Family, Friends, In-Laws, and Out-laws.

Tom was born in Merced California to Arthur and Florence Reavis. He met the love of his life Donna Miller and they were married until she passed in June of 2008. Tom's four Children, eight Grand Children, and nine Great Grand Children were the apple of his eye and he was a Wonderful Father, Grand Father, Family Man, and Christian. Tom served our country in the United States Army overseas as a Cartographic Draftsman, then in 1957 began his Firefighting Career in Merced and surrounding Counties. In 1966 he transferred service to CDF in the Fresno/Kings Ranger Unit with Battalion 4, promoted to the Madera/Mariposa/Merced Ranger Unit until he retired in 1986. In that time he became a Fire Captain, Emergency Command Center Captain, was the CDF Union representative and was instrumental in upgrading and securing favorable retirement benefits, worked at the Mt Bullion YCC Camp and was 1993 Employee of the year, became Fire Captain Specialist, Completed POST training and was appointed as a CDF Peace Officer, and still found time to build the CDF Main Office and Command Center in Mariposa. Tom also volunteered his time with Little League, Pony League, Boy Scouts, Fish and Game, member of the American Legion and NRA, supported Relay For Life, Numerous Fundraisers, and Community Events.

Tom will be greatly missed and the world is a duller place without his humor, good nature, and knowledge of just about everything. Please join his family at the Mariposa Masonic Hall for a Memorial Service, on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11AM. Lunch will be provided, if you so choose please bring a dessert to share."

www.cvobituaries.com





Wallace "Tom" ReavisMAY 3, 1940 - JAN 10, 2020Tom passed away at his home of a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. He is preceded in death by his Parents Arthur and Florence Reavis, his Wife Donna, Brother Wayne, Sisters Kae Jarrard and Sally Curry. He is survived by his sister Gwyn Ernst, his Four Children Jeff Reavis, Mark and Patti Reavis, Patrice and Dave Mendonca, and Deanna and Tony Spacke. His eight Grand Children, nine Great Grand Children, numerous Nieces and Nephews, Family, Friends, In-Laws, and Out-laws.Tom was born in Merced California to Arthur and Florence Reavis. He met the love of his life Donna Miller and they were married until she passed in June of 2008. Tom's four Children, eight Grand Children, and nine Great Grand Children were the apple of his eye and he was a Wonderful Father, Grand Father, Family Man, and Christian. Tom served our country in the United States Army overseas as a Cartographic Draftsman, then in 1957 began his Firefighting Career in Merced and surrounding Counties. In 1966 he transferred service to CDF in the Fresno/Kings Ranger Unit with Battalion 4, promoted to the Madera/Mariposa/Merced Ranger Unit until he retired in 1986. In that time he became a Fire Captain, Emergency Command Center Captain, was the CDF Union representative and was instrumental in upgrading and securing favorable retirement benefits, worked at the Mt Bullion YCC Camp and was 1993 Employee of the year, became Fire Captain Specialist, Completed POST training and was appointed as a CDF Peace Officer, and still found time to build the CDF Main Office and Command Center in Mariposa. Tom also volunteered his time with Little League, Pony League, Boy Scouts, Fish and Game, member of the American Legion and NRA, supported Relay For Life, Numerous Fundraisers, and Community Events.Tom will be greatly missed and the world is a duller place without his humor, good nature, and knowledge of just about everything. Please join his family at the Mariposa Masonic Hall for a Memorial Service, on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11AM. Lunch will be provided, if you so choose please bring a dessert to share." Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close