Walter Ray BlevinsSep 14, 1928 - Aug 12, 2020Ray Blevins passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness. Born in Fresno, Ray lived most of his life in the San Joaquin Valley. As a youth, he attended schools in Fresno, culminating with his graduation from Fresno State in 1950. His degree in biology prepared him well for dental school at the University of California, San Francisco which he completed in 1955. He spent two years as a dentist at an Air Force dental clinic in Colorado Springs, then practiced briefly in Dos Palos, California. Ultimately, Ray opened an office in Merced, where he practiced dentistry for more than 30 years. He was beloved by his patients.Ray married Verta Ruble in 1953 and together they raised their family of three children in Merced. Always active in the community, Ray devoted many volunteer hours to the Kiwanis Club, the Elks Club and the Merced Multicultural Arts Center. He served as president of the Merced Golf and Country Club and was instrumental in the development of the Merced Hills Golf Club. Known for his honesty and good judgement, he served as the Ethics Committee Chairman for the local chapter of the California Dental Society, and on the Merced County Grand Jury.Ray was a man of many interests and talents. He was a gifted musician; playing taps on his trumpet at the funerals of soldiers returning from World War II, and big band music in dance bands to put himself through college. He believed that if a thing was worth doing, it was worth doing well, and this was evident in all aspects of his life.After his wife Verta's passing in 2014, Ray married Rosie Eager Sabo, a dear friend of more than 50 years. Their brief marriage before Rosie's passing brought him great joy. Falling in love again and becoming a part of the extended Eager family was an unexpected gift in his later years. Through Rosie's influence, Ray rediscovered his Catholic faith which brought him great peace and solace.Ray was kind, intelligent, patient, supportive and full of stories he loved to share. He loved people, and people loved him. The most important people in his life were his family. He is survived by his daughter Susan Mikkelsen (Rob); son David Blevins (Anne); exchange-student son Jupp Winkin (Angelika); grandchildren Joel (Chelsey), David (Ryan), Erik (Camille), Daniel (Sara), Stephen, Laura, and Natalie; great-granddaughters Lily and Rosaleen, many cherished nieces and nephews and the entire Eager family. He was preceded in death by his wife Verta, his wife Rosie, and his daughter Sharon Petzold.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main Street, Merced, 95340 or the Sharon Petzold Memorial Scholarship (email sharonpetzoldscholarship@gmail.com to request instructions for making a donation). Interment will be at the Plainsburg Cemetery; the burial will be private.