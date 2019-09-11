Walter Sawyer
April 22, 1942 - August 22, 2019
Mr. Walter Sawyer of Norfolk, Virginia, was born on April 22, 1942 in New York, NY, passed away at age 77 in Merced, California. From 1960 to 1982, Walt served in the Air Force, including serving during the Vietnam War. Walt is survived by his sons, David Sawyer and Darrin Sawyer; and daughter, Stacia Sawyer.
He was a great father, husband, and friend, who did everything he could to put his family first. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 11, 2019