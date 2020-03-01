Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Jean Medeiros. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 (209)-862-3628 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Jean Medeiros

Jun 21, 1932 - Feb 24, 2020

Wanda Jean Medeiros went to be with our Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1932 in Polk County, Arkansas.

Her family moved to Coachella, California when she was a child and eventually settled in Gustine. She attended Cottonwood School, Gustine Elementary, graduated from Gustine High School and married Tony Medeiros in December of 1950.

She committed her life to raising her children, teaching catechism at Volta School and was a room mother at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Los Banos. Once her children were grown, she became an avid tennis player and focused her love and attention on her grandchildren.

Mr. Medeiros is survived by her husband Tony; four children, David (Carol) Medeiros, Danny (Lynn) Medeiros, Steven Medeiros, Mary Catherine (Tom) Parreira, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and son Tony.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 5th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Family prefers remembrances be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Avenue, Gustine, CA 95322 or Our Lady of Fatima School, 1625 Center Avenue, Los Banos, CA 93635.

www.cvobituaries.com





Wanda Jean MedeirosJun 21, 1932 - Feb 24, 2020Wanda Jean Medeiros went to be with our Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1932 in Polk County, Arkansas.Her family moved to Coachella, California when she was a child and eventually settled in Gustine. She attended Cottonwood School, Gustine Elementary, graduated from Gustine High School and married Tony Medeiros in December of 1950.She committed her life to raising her children, teaching catechism at Volta School and was a room mother at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Los Banos. Once her children were grown, she became an avid tennis player and focused her love and attention on her grandchildren.Mr. Medeiros is survived by her husband Tony; four children, David (Carol) Medeiros, Danny (Lynn) Medeiros, Steven Medeiros, Mary Catherine (Tom) Parreira, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and son Tony.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 5th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.Family prefers remembrances be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Avenue, Gustine, CA 95322 or Our Lady of Fatima School, 1625 Center Avenue, Los Banos, CA 93635. Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.