Wanda Charlene McRae
Mar 26, 1934 - Jan 29, 2020
Wanda Charlene McRae was born March 26, 1934 in Telephone, Texas to Charlie Mitchell and Effie Gregston Mitchell. She passed away in Modesto, California on January 29, 2020, at the age of 85.
Wanda was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend and loved with all her heart.
Wanda was preceded by her parents, Charlie and Effie Mitchell, and her sister, Marietta Smith. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James L. McRae; her daughter, Charlotte Eggleston (Vance); her son, James C. McRae; her grandchildren: Brad McRae (fiance' Courtney), Matt Eggleston, Iysha McRae (John), Cristian McRae, James McRae, Sebastian McRae, Haden McRae, and Mason McRae. She is further survived by two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Aleena McRae.
A Memorial Service for Wanda will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Rock Church, 1701 Leonard Avenue in Dos Palos. Wanda will be interred at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020