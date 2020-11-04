1/
Wanda Prater
1932 - 2020
Wanda Jean
Blaylock Prater
Sept 11, 1932 - Oct 25, 2020
Wanda Jean Blaylock Prater, age 88, of Chowchilla, California passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Wanda was born September 11, 1932 in Oklahoma to Jim and Mildred Blaylock.
Wanda lived in Chowchilla most of her life, she worked as a supervisor for a local cannery and as a bookkeeper for Vons Auto Service in which her husband Vonnie owned. In her free time she loved to travel, fish, waterski, and her favorite was to go to Reno to gamble. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Wanda is survived by her daughter Donna Pimentel; and 2 grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by both parents Jim and Mildred Blaylock, husband Vonnie Velpo Prater, son Vonnie Prater, brothers Odell Blaylock and Jimmy Blaylock, Jr.
Services for Wanda will be private. Arrangements under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, California.
Published in Chowchilla News on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel
140 South 6th Street
Chowchilla, CA 93610
5596653012
