Wayne Neil Bare (Snickers)

Mar 4, 1948 - Mar 12, 2019

Wayne Neil Bare was born on March 4, 1948 to Ronald and Burnetta Bare. He was a long time resident of Merced, Ca. Wayne was in the United States Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force he found joy making young and old laugh and smile as he and his wife Althea worked as clowns (Snickers and Twinkles) at parties and events for 30 years. He also traveled all over California with Althea to attend clogging events along with their friends. He will be missed in the clogging community. He was a great help to everyone.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Burnetta and his brother Robert. He is survived by his wife Althea; his children Ken Bare, Amanda Bare and Jim Bare; his step-children, James Mason, Perry Mason and Schuyler Mason; along with 13 grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life service held for Wayne on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. Graveside services will follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Ca.

Wayne brought great joy and laughter to so many and he will be truly missed.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 16, 2019

