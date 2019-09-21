Wayne Hague Jr.
October 24, 1957 - September 15, 2019
Wayne Hague Jr. passed away peacefully at home from complications due to diabetes on September 15, 2019 at the age of 61. Wayne was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 24, 1957 to Wayne Hague Sr. and Darleen Hague. In 1965 the family moved to Merced, California where Wayne grew up and attended Merced High School and Merced College. Wayne excelled in athletics, playing on championship football and baseball teams in high school and he was the state champion bowler of California. He was a part of three state championship baseball teams while playing for Merced College earning a full scholarship to the University of Nevada Reno. After earning a bachelor's degree in Physical Education, Wayne moved back to Merced and completed the Radiology program at Merced College. He worked as an x-ray tech in Modesto before becoming a traveling MRI tech in prisons all over California until he retired. Wayne enjoyed spending time with his friends playing pool, poker, and golf. He especially loved being with his family and developing relationships with his nephew, nieces, and their families. Wayne was a rabid hard rock and Walking Dead fan. He looked forward to spending Sunday nights together with his siblings to watch The Walking Dead and eating a delicious meal prepared by his sister. Wayne had a heart of gold and was uplifting to all those in his life. He was God's blessing to us and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his father Wayne Hague Sr., his brother Scott (Tracie), his sister Sandy Lewis (Tony), his nephew and nieces Jason Hague (Amanda), Audra Lewis, Alison Leonardo (Jerry), Danielle Dutcher (Trey), Carrie Hague, and Rheanne Lewis. We will be celebrating Wayne's life on September 28th at 3:00 pm at Central Presbyterian Church.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 21, 2019