Wayne Bernard Meshew Jr.
Nov 21, 191960 - Jan 2, 2020
MESHEW Jr., Wayne B. "Chip", "Texas Red", age 59 of HIckman, Ca passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 after battling ALS. Born November 21, 1960 he was preceded in death by his father Wayne B. Meshew and sibling Teri Meshew. He is survived by his wife Lynn Meshew, children Wayne B. Meshew III of Hickman, Christina Davis of Waterford, Jennifer Underwood of Oregon, Mother Marne Meshew of Penn Valley, Siblings Barbara Friday of Penn Valley, Sandy Barnett of Penn Valley, Grandchildren Daisy Davis, Monica Underwood, Kayla Underwood, Destiny Underwood, Danielle Rollins and Great Grandchild Beau Rollins. His great passion for music led him to DJ for KCSS of Turlock for 33 years. He enjoyed flat track racing as a child and teenager and was an avid dirt bike rider. Later on in years he joined Vintage Senior Class motorcycle racing. He also worked as a commercial electrician for 32 years at Patrias Electric in Turlock, Ca. Chip will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Lakewood Funeral Home 1pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 8, 2020