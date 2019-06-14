Wendy Kay DeWitt
Jan 19, 1952 - June 10, 2019
A Whimsical artist has left us.
Born to Jack Henderson DeWitt and Joan Patricia Orem both of Phoenix, Arizona.
Wendy worked first as a florist for several years. In 1977 she received the Arizona State Award for best floral Arranging. She loved designing and working with flowers.
She left Phoenix and moved to Denver Colorado and worked as a Complex Translator for Qwest Communications for over 20 years. She retired in 2005 and moved to El Nido, California. Here she lived on her sisters ranch and planted roses and had the most beautiful flower garden. She painted with watercolors and oils. She enjoyed taking pictures of neighbors cows, sheep, goats, chickens, dogs and cats.
Then she would paint these pictures and put her humorous style on them by adding hats or clothes or even other animals.
The last 2 years she fought kidney failure and started Dialysis three times a week.
She often would say "Dialysis is not for sissys"
Wendy is Survived by Her Mother, Joan DeWitt of Merced, CA. A Son, Nathan Lee DeWitt of Scottsdale, Arizona. Her brother Jack Douglas DeWitt and his wife Nicoline Kerkhoven DeWitt of Canada, Sister, Peggy Jo Farmer and her husband David Farmer of El Nido, CA.
1 grand cat Marty and her two fur babies, Merlin and Popgun
She was preceded in death by her Father, Jack DeWitt.
Per her request, no services will be held. Donations to "New Beginnings for Merced County Animals" or any .
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 14, 2019