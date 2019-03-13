Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Jantz. View Sign

Willard Jantz

June 2,1933 - March 7,2019

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend was taken from us on March 7th in Merced, California.

Willard was born on June 2, 1933 in Logan, Kansas to Ben and Lavina Jantz, the last of 10 children. He moved to California with his parents in his early teens where he met and married the love of his life Linda Giesbrecht.

Willard was drafted into the army in 1953 and served overseas for 2 years.

When he returned to the United States, he worked at Cella Vineyards in Hopeton, California until he purchased a little bread delivery route that he ran until he and his wife began their own drapery business, Linda Jantz Custom Draperies. They operated their successful business for over 30 years, providing beautiful curtains for many in the community before retiring.

During this time, Willard and Linda also bought a ranch where they planted almond trees. Farming the orchard was Willard's pride and joy for many years.

Willard was preceded in death by his mother and father, 6 brothers, 2 sisters and 12 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He is survived by his wife Linda of 65 years, his son Steven Jantz (Kathy), daughter Lynette Way (Dean) and daughter Kathy Van Alst (Bryan Hollon), 8 grand children and 3 great grand children.

Willard enjoyed watching his Oakland A's play ball, fishing when he was young and spending time with his friends and family.

Willard's family would like to thank Amie Marchini and the wonderful staff at Mission Gardens for the exceptional care, smiles and laughs they provided during the last days of his life. We will always be grateful.

Viewing wil be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th and funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater.

www.cvobituaries.com



3050 North Winton Way

Atwater , CA 95301

