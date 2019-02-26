Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Booth. View Sign

William Wade Booth passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at the age of 72 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. William, also known as "Bill" was born on June 25, 1946 in Long Beach, California to Ross and Thelma Booth.

William attended Camden High School, San Jose State University and Merced Community College. In 1966 he was drafted into the United States Army and served as a Radioteletypist in Germany during the Vietnam War

In 1986 he married the love of his life, Mila. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Chrystal and Bradley.

William was a dedicated employee at Ragu for over 25 years. Some coworkers would jokingly call him "Wild Bill". He later became an Alcohol and Drug Counselor at the Chowchilla Women's prison. William was a faithful parishioner of St. Patricks Church in Merced. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and had a talent for building things out of wood.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Thelma Booth, and brother, Robert Booth. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mila Norzagaray Booth; daughter, Chrystal Booth; son, William Bradley Booth; and granddaughter, Nahia McMillan.

William will be best remembered for his kindness in helping others, his unique sense of humor and the devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend he was. His beautiful life will be forever cherished through his family.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced from 4:00pm-8:00pm with a Rosary beginning at 7:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Church in Merced.

Burial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella.

