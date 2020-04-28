Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Day. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Send Flowers Obituary

William Lester Day

September 8, 1965-April 7, 2020

William Day, 63, passed at home surrounded by his devoted wife, two loving daughters Erica and Savannah, two son-in-laws, two grandsons, and devoted dog Dakota. As his health declined he was cared for by his wife with support from their two youngest daughters.

He was born in Quinwood, West Virginia to late George E. and Emma L. Day. He was the oldest of their four children.

He graduated in 1974 from Merced High School and then went on to proudly serve in the United States Airforce. After leaving the military he received an Associates Degree in Business Administration from Merced College. He attended California State University, Stanislaus in pursuit of a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He worked many years as an Automotive Technician at Razzari Ford/Mazda in Merced where he obtained the prestigious honor of becoming a Ford Triple Master Automotive Technician. After working for several dealerships he was able to achieve his dream of opening his own shop at Castle Smog and Repair in Atwater, California. He built a reputation as an honest and hardworking businessman. Unfortunately his declining health meant the close of this business and he retired to his home to pursue his true passions of gardening, hunting, fishing, and camping. While retired he decided to serve his community and joined the board at Franklin County Water District. He proudly served for 2 years as a member and one year as Chairman. He was offered and accepted a position as accounts payable at Franklin County Water District where he would end his working career.

He loved to share his knowledge with youth and anyone who needed help or guidance. He served as a leader for Christian Pathlighters for many years, devoting his time and wisdom to future generations. Many have expressed his great influence on them since his passing.

He married the love of his life Debra Freitas on April 11th, 1975. Their love produced four children. William E. Day (Letitia), Heather Buchanan (James), Erica Powell (Jeremy),and Savannah Uhlich (Stephen). William loved his grandchildren, JJ, Kyle, Will, Grace, Oliver, Sarah, Austin, Audrey and was eagerly awaiting his 9th grandchild Kayleah May in November.

He is preceded in death by his brother George Howard Day, his chosen daughter Jessica May and his parents.

Due to current regulations there will be no funeral and burial is private. A memorial service is planned for September 8th, 2020. Further details will follow.

The family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis, Dobbins Transportation, Merced VA, Dr. Nguyen, and Hinds Hospice for their support, care, and devotion in William's last months.

www.cvobituaries.com



