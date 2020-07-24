William (Bill) Joseph EnosJanuary 13th, 1935 - July 19th, 2020With humble acceptance of God's Will, Bill Enos peacefully passed on July 19th, 2020, at the age of 85. Bill was one of a kind—a legend in ranching and roping, a loving and supportive family man, but most of all a true cowboy at heart.Bill was born on January 13th, 1935, to Joseph and Mary Enos. As the son of Portuguese immigrants, Bill was driven by a strong Catholic faith and work-ethic. Bill's passion for ranching, horses, and cattle started at a young age while working alongside his dad on his parents' ranch in Winton, California. Bill graduated from Livingston High School where he was senior class president and earned a National Future Farmers of America award in Kansas City in 1953. Bill passed on his love for animals, FFA, and 4-H to his children and grandchildren.After graduating highschool, Bill worked for the Merced Water Company. On May 7th, 1955, Bill married the love of his life, Pat Coffrin, his loving and devoted wife of 65 years. Bill and Pat raised their five children while Bill ran the family dairy in the McSwain area. With a profound knowledge of livestock, Bill went on to manage Hunt Farms and work with Atwater Livestock for 24 years with Pat by his side. Bill continued to work in the cattle business until his passing.Bill was a respected member of the Merced Mariposa Cattlemen's Association and was a 45-year member of the Merced Elks Lodge. Bill's membership in the Elks allowed him to help raise funds yearly for children with disabilities. Bill loved being on his horse, competing, spending time with his friends and watching his son play baseball. Throughout the years, Bill competed in roping and team penning, which led to a World Championship team penning title. Bill's door was always open to friends and family, and he was thankful for the many lasting friendships he had throughout his life.Bill was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, great grandfather, and loyal friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat; sister, Helen Amarant; son, Bill Enos (Kathy); daughters, Karen Stahl, Nancy Woodall (Dave), Bev Enos-Daniels, and Patty Aue (Brian); 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Enos, older sister Pat Laney, and his younger brother Jody Enos.Bill is remembered for his strength, directness, sense of humor and intelligence, but the greatest gift he leaves his children and grandchildren is his ability to show love without saying a single word—his eyes told you they loved you and his smile told you he was proud. Bill raised a family of strong, hard-working individuals who will continue living by his values which he instilled in them. He leaves loving memories to be cherished by all.Bill will be missed deeply and live in our hearts forever."Oh the last goodbye's the hardest one to say, and this is where the cowboy rides away." -George StraitA private blessing will be held for immediate family.Donations may be made to the McSwain Education Foundation, 926 Scott Rd, Merced CA 95341