William "Bill" L. Formby
September 12, 1934 - August 4, 2019
William "Bill" Lafayette Formby passed away of cancer on August 4, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born in Keota, Oklahoma and lived most of his life in Merced, CA. He is the dearly beloved husband of Doris Formby (Gasper) for 66 years. Together they raised 3 children. Julia Capocelli (Ron) of Arcata, Ca, Bill Formby Jr. (Vivian) of Temecula, CA and David Formby (Jaime) of Merced, CA.
He will be greatly missed by his 3 grandchildren, Josh Ingels, Sara Formby and Nick Formby, his 2 brothers, Roy Formby (Wilma) and Wayne Formby (Jerry) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy Formby, his mother Leona Formby (Ferguson) and his sister Pauline Lee (Sam).
Bill had a long career of 32 years as a dedicated Electrician, who worked for Pacific Gas and Electric company.
He enjoyed the outdoors camping, hunting, fishing and doing projects at his mountain cabin. He was active in the Classic Chevy Club and in the Merced Runabouts.
There is no Service planned. In leiu of flowers please donate to Valley's Childrens Hospital, P.O. Box 1248, Madera, CA 93639-1248.
The family would like to thank the Bristol Hospice for their service and support.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 7, 2019