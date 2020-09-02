William "Bud" Hargis03/01/1925-08/20/2020William Calvin "Bud" Hargis passed away August 20, 2020 in Greeley Colorado.He was born on March 1, 1925 in Pierce, CO to parents Bill and Marie "Peg" Hargis. Spending his High School years in Bisbee, AZ, he joining the army at age 17. He served in the South Pacific during WWII surviving malaria, dengue fever, and being wounded. After the war he married Mona Shurtz. They had two daughters; Sandy Sena (preceded him in death), and Melissa Hargis of Alabama.Bud moved to Chowchilla, CA in 1957 with his spouse Alberta "Bertie" Hargis. She was a Chowchilla high school teacher and guidance counselor who preceded him in death in 2011. They were married for 54 years. Bud was a Chowchilla city council member and business owner. The couple were avid pilots and golfers. In the 1970's he traded in barbering to own/operate the local Western Auto store. He was also a supervisor at Flanagan Ranch. The couple's retirement years found them RV-ing around the country visiting friends and family. They returned to Pierce, CO in 2006.Bud is survived by his partner Ila DuBois; his daughter Melissa Hargis; his sister Colleen Davies (Pereza) of Sierra Vista, AZ; (A brother; Nick Hargis preceded him in death); Four grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, as well as several adopted/foster children Bud and Bertie nurtured over the years. A VFW service will be held in Greeley, CO on 9/12/20.