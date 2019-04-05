Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hudson. View Sign

William "Ralph" HudsonAugust 21, 1928 - March 5, 2019William Ralph Hudson, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2019, surrounded by his four children. He was born in Jeff, Kentucky, on August 21, 1928, to Julia Lamae Hite and Archer Surrey Hudson. At age 3 his family moved to Greenburgh, New York. While living there, Ralph was introduced to the clarinet by accident. His friend, Dominick DiPietro, was supposed to practice his clarinet daily and his mother would listen to make sure. He talked Ralph into doing it for him and by age 10 he was playing in the local high school marching band. His family later moved back to their home state of Virginia where he attended middle school and graduated from Hampton High School in 1946. Ralph then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force , stationed at Langley Air Force base, where he played in the Air Force Band. Ralph met the love of his life, Mary Virginia Gabriault, in 1947. They were married on April 10, 1949 in Florida. They spent almost 3 years at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, and moved back to Newport News, Virginia in 1952. After almost 9 years in the Air Force, Ralph returned to civilian life and worked for People's Life Insurance. He and Mary had 4 children, and moved to Merced in 1961. Ralph played clarinet for over 60 years and played in the Merced Symphony for 35 of those years. He worked for Bruce's TV for 30 years, and worked part-time as a salesman for Central Furniture, Bare Essentials Furniture and the Mattress Store, until age 80. Ralph was a member of the Elk's Lodge, the Breakfast Lion's Club, and the American Legion. He enjoyed watching golf, his dog Lola, and spending time with family and friends telling his many stories.Ralph is survived by his children, Angela (Johnny) Resendez, and Cindy Mora, Merced, CA; Ralph (Mary) Hudson, Clovis, CA; and Lynn (Mark) Myers, Mission Viejo, CA; 17 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren; his two sisters, Pauline Townsend, Hampton, VA, and Thelia Linegar, Richmond, VA; his brother-in-law, Bruce Gabriault, Merced, CA; and his dog Lola. Ralph will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews, especially his nephew, Tommy Townsend and his family, who he was very close to. He is preceded in death by both his father and mother, his sister Louise Crews, his great grandson, Dyvin Mora, and his wife, Mary, who passed away on November 17, 2018.Services will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, CA, where Ralph and Mary will be laid to rest together, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 12:30pm, which would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. A Celebration of their lives will follow at the Elks Lodge , 1910 M Street, Merced, CA, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UCSF Cancer Center, or Stanford Cancer Center. Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

