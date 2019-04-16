Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Morris Jr.. View Sign

On Sunday, April 7th, 2019, William Grady Morris Jr., loving husband, brother, and father of four children, passed away at the age of 70. William was born on March 28, 1949 in Titus, AL to Nellie and William Morris. He received a Degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama. He retired as an avionics technician in the US Air Force. He then went on to become an electronics technician for the postal service from 1996 to 2013 and retired from there as well. For 48 years, he was married to Pranee Morris. They raised four daughters, Angela Newman-Ozanich, Linda Morris, Cynthia Peluso, and Deborah Morris. William had a passion for technology, movies, and cars. He was also a music lover and had a passion for collecting speakers. He was known for his kind heart, loving nature, great conversation, and infectious smile. He is survived by his wife Pranee, his three daughters, Angela, Linda, Cynthia, his sisters, JoAnn Johnson, Mary Larrabee, his four grandchildren, Cheyenne Peluso, Victor Peluso, Asia Morris-Steele, and Robbie Ozanich.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home located at 3050 Winton Way in Atwater with full military honors.

901 W. Main Street

Merced , CA 95340

Funeral Home Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced , CA 95340
209-722-6201

