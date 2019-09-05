Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Parker. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Service 11:00 AM Helm-Turner Cemetery on Savana Road Le Grand , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William A. Parker

"Bill"

Aug 3, 1952 - Aug 21, 2019

Bill peacefully passed away, August 21, 2019 with family by his side, from injuries suffered from an accident at work on August 19. He was 67 years old.

Bill was born at Mercy Hospital in Merced, CA on August 3, 1952 to James and Jayne Parker. He went home to the Parker Ranch in Le Grand, CA where he lived for more than 22 years. He attended Le Grand Schools and graduated from Le Grand High School in 1971.

He grew up working on the family farm and was driving tractors as soon as his feet could reach the pedals. Bill was taught to think about quicker and better ways to do things and throughout his life; if he thought you were doing something wrong, he would tell you how to do it right. If you were doing it right, he would probably tell you how to do it better. His father and uncle, Dick Parker, instilled in him a good, hard-working ethic that remained with him the rest of his life.

Bill worked for Simplot, a few farmers, and a dairy over the years. His favorite job was working for DC Grading and Paving; driving their lowboy truck, hauling their equipment back and forth around the Central Valley. He also knew how to operate every piece of equipment they had and would fill in whenever needed. In recent years, he worked seasonally for Stanford and Son, driving Swathers and Silage trucks, and Minturn Huller Co-op, driving a water truck. Even at the age of 67, Bill was still very hardworking; he enjoyed working 12-hour days and loved the overtime pay even better! When Bill wasn't working a job, he was cutting and splitting firewood. He would split wood without wasting a movement or second and it was impressive to watch. He also picked up walnuts in the fields after harvest which he would give away to friends for Christmas or sell.

Bill loved his family and never missed a family party or event. He always had a smile on his face and something funny to say. His nieces and nephews adored him. One of his talents was being a pyrotechnician at the family 4th of July party, where he would choreograph a beautiful fireworks display. He loved helping family and people in need. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping throughout his life. He also loved to frequent every casino within a two-hour drive of his home!

Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Tanya Parker, granddaughter, Breanna Parker, and great-granddaughter, Hannah. He is also survived by his sister, Jean (Tom) Jackson, brother, Richard (Terri) Parker, nieces: Sarah Parker, Mary (Paul) Olvera, Melissa (Spencer) Ury, Michele (John) Connery, nephews: James Parker and Eric (Lisa) Jackson.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Helm-Turner Cemetery on Savana Road, Le Grand, CA, with a luncheon to follow at The Vista Ranch & Cellars 7236 Hwy 140, Merced. CA

www.cvobituaries.com





William A. Parker"Bill"Aug 3, 1952 - Aug 21, 2019Bill peacefully passed away, August 21, 2019 with family by his side, from injuries suffered from an accident at work on August 19. He was 67 years old.Bill was born at Mercy Hospital in Merced, CA on August 3, 1952 to James and Jayne Parker. He went home to the Parker Ranch in Le Grand, CA where he lived for more than 22 years. He attended Le Grand Schools and graduated from Le Grand High School in 1971.He grew up working on the family farm and was driving tractors as soon as his feet could reach the pedals. Bill was taught to think about quicker and better ways to do things and throughout his life; if he thought you were doing something wrong, he would tell you how to do it right. If you were doing it right, he would probably tell you how to do it better. His father and uncle, Dick Parker, instilled in him a good, hard-working ethic that remained with him the rest of his life.Bill worked for Simplot, a few farmers, and a dairy over the years. His favorite job was working for DC Grading and Paving; driving their lowboy truck, hauling their equipment back and forth around the Central Valley. He also knew how to operate every piece of equipment they had and would fill in whenever needed. In recent years, he worked seasonally for Stanford and Son, driving Swathers and Silage trucks, and Minturn Huller Co-op, driving a water truck. Even at the age of 67, Bill was still very hardworking; he enjoyed working 12-hour days and loved the overtime pay even better! When Bill wasn't working a job, he was cutting and splitting firewood. He would split wood without wasting a movement or second and it was impressive to watch. He also picked up walnuts in the fields after harvest which he would give away to friends for Christmas or sell.Bill loved his family and never missed a family party or event. He always had a smile on his face and something funny to say. His nieces and nephews adored him. One of his talents was being a pyrotechnician at the family 4th of July party, where he would choreograph a beautiful fireworks display. He loved helping family and people in need. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping throughout his life. He also loved to frequent every casino within a two-hour drive of his home!Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Tanya Parker, granddaughter, Breanna Parker, and great-granddaughter, Hannah. He is also survived by his sister, Jean (Tom) Jackson, brother, Richard (Terri) Parker, nieces: Sarah Parker, Mary (Paul) Olvera, Melissa (Spencer) Ury, Michele (John) Connery, nephews: James Parker and Eric (Lisa) Jackson.Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Helm-Turner Cemetery on Savana Road, Le Grand, CA, with a luncheon to follow at The Vista Ranch & Cellars 7236 Hwy 140, Merced. CA Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close