William John Trujillo
January 13, 1964 - April 13, 2019
William John Trujillo, age 55, passed away in his home on Saturday, April 13th. William was born January 13, 1964 in Merced, California and was a lifelong area resident. He worked as a Carpenter, was a volunteer coach, and active church member of Apostolic Tabernacle. His children and grandchildren were the center of his world.
He is survived by his mother Hope Trujillo; son Dr. Joseph Trujillo (Alyssa), his two daughters Lisa Veenstra (Brian) and Julie Trujillo (Anthony); fiancé Amelia Jimenez and two step sons John and Paul; four sisters Carol Trujillo-Naranjo, Melinda Vasquez, Elizabeth, Nancy, and Dalinda Trujillo; two half-sisters Cindy Ramirez and Kathy Trujillo and one half-brother Ralph Trujillo; nephews John Jr., Christopher and Michael Trujillo, Anthony Vasquez, William and Michael Martinez, Isaac Ramirez, Raymond Chacon. Nieces Brianna Trujillo, Christina Vasquez, April Martinez-Flores, and Desiree Ramirez; six grandchildren Brendon and Brody Johnson, Brian, Brandon, Brielle, and Bria Veenstra. He is preceded in death by father Joseph Frank Sr., Sister Jeanne Martinez, and Brothers Joseph Frank Jr., and John Trujillo Sr.
Services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 (viewing at 10 a.m.) service to begin at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Tabernacle 2745 E. Hwy 140 Merced, CA. Pastor Sam Emory to officiate. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers Joseph, Michael, John Jr., and Christopher Trujillo, John and Paul Jimenez, Jimmy and Jesse Sanchez.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Apostolic Tabernacle (AT). The family of William J. Trujillo wishes to thank Pastor Emory and members of AT as well as the Sanchez Family and Naranjo Family.
Services are under the direction of Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home.
www.cvobituaries.com
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
(209) 722-4191
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 20, 2019