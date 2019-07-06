Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM United Methodist Church of Merced 899 Yosemite Parkway Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Thomas Warner Sr.

February 19, 1933 - June 29, 2019

William Thomas Warner Sr. was born on February 19, 1933 and passed away at the age of 86 on June 29, 2019 at home in Merced, California where he was a lifetime resident.

William was a Merced High School graduate class of 1952, he drove the school bus around picking up students during his senior year. He received the MHS FFA Halton Annual Agricultural Award. After school he then went on to marry Lillian Mattos daughter of Arthur and Neita Mattos in April of 1953. They had 3 children together, that they raised on Stretch Road in Merced, California.

William served 2 years in the United States Army stationed in Korea. He worked at Gallankamp Shoes, Saunders Furniture and was a full time famer. He was a graduate of Fresno State College where he got a degree in Agricultural Mechanics. He also coached little league baseball, and was a Scout Master for 40 years between troops 254 – 100. He enjoyed league bowling and learned to fly his father's plane.

He was a lifetime member of United Methodist church of Merced, where he taught Sunday school and was head Usher. He was a lifetime member of the Bear Creek Grange where he served as Master. William served on the Grand Jury, and was a board member of Fresno Grangers Federal C.U.

Later in life he was President of the Merced Chapter AARP and took many trips including China. He enjoyed fishing, golf and loved watching the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers on TV and rarely missed a game.

William is survived by his companion Glenda Policastro of Merced, son William Warner Jr. (Sherlynne), daughters Jan Martin and Kathy Norris (James) of Merced. As well as 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lillian, parents Prentice and Grace Warner, brother Lowell, sisters Mabel and Esta. As well as his grandson Michael.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Merced located at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341.

In lieu of flowers the family request a donation made to the .

