Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Park

WILLIAM KENNETH ZIERENBERG

January 13,1916 - December 26, 2019

William Kenneth (Ken) Zierenberg, age 103, passed away December 26 at his daughter's home in Hemet, California. Born in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, he lived in Merced most of his life. His parents, William J. and Ruth Hawkins Zierenberg, established the first almond orchards in the area near Delhi after the Depression while his father worked as a painter, first in San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake and later in Merced. The family moved to Merced where Ken attended school. After graduating from Merced High School in 1934, he completed two and a half years of college at Modesto J. C. and Fresno State studying Biology. Later he went on to study Interior Design at Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles. He married Helen Bowker in Los Angeles 1941. They had two children, Diane and Jim.

During WW II Ken served in the army as Tech Sargent stationed on Guam. After the war in 1945 he returned to Merced with his family to work as a decorator where he became partners in Slater Furniture store for the next 30 years. In 1968 he was proud to be a part of the opening of the branch in Modesto.

Hunting, fishing, hiking and skiing were constant pastimes he continued from childhood throughout his long life. His days off would usually find him on a river or lake nearby. Frequent time always was spent in or near Yosemite or at Huntington Lake where the family had a summer cabin. He and Helen spent many weekends on lakes McLure and Don Pedro in the houseboats they built.

Close to retirement in his early sixties, Ken designed and built a home in Groveland on Pine Mountain Lake where he and Helen lived for nearly 20 years, enjoying their children and grandchildren's visits. During the summers they went to Klamath for the legendary salmon fishing, eventually moving there. The family continues to enjoy the river, redwoods, seacoast and the home and garden they built. Helen died in 1994. Later he and Betty (Hall) Sheerin were married in 1997 in Merced. They continued to spend time between Klamath and Merced until theywere in their late nineties. After Betty's death in 2018, he moved to Hemet in April 2019. Ken is survived by his daughter, Diane DeMent of Hemet and his son Jim Zierenberg of Groveland, grandchildren Jeanie Leatherman, Elizabeth DeMent, Cary Zierenberg-Senge and Kent Zierenberg. He had four great grandchildren: Marissa, Max, Ian and Lucia. He also leaves nephews Al Zierenberg, Rob Zierenberg, Jerry and Steve Swartsley, nieces Kathy Warnke, Patricia Oren, Marilyn Perry and several great nephews and nieces.

Known by his friends as "Big Z" or "Zberg," Ken will be remembered for his generous personality, his passion for the outdoors and his sheer love of life. His wood carvings of birds and fish are treasures that reflect a true knowledge and love for wildlife.

The family wishes to thank all the friends, caregivers and the Cambridge Hospice.

A simple graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park for family and friends on Tuesday January 14 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer a donation to a .

