Wilson E. Tune "Bub"
MAY 21, 1930 - OCT 15, 2019
Wilson E. (Bub) Tune was born May 21, 1930 in Alix, Arkansas to Euclide and Ruby Tune. He passed away on October 15th in Merced, California. He was a resident of Coulterville, California for over 50 years before he moved to Merced.
Wilson graduated from Antioch High School. He was proud to have served in the United States Navy as a Boiler Technician on the USS Philippine Sea for 4 years during the Korean War. His career until his retirement was working for the State Division of Highways for over 30 years. He belonged to the California Masons and was a Volunteer Fireman for 26 years in Coulterville. Wilson also worked in cabinetry and was quite proud of his work. He built his own home in Coulterville from the ground up himself with only a small help from a friend who did some brick laying. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers and Giants fan. He loved his family dearly. He also loved country music. His favorite artist was Johnny Cash. He and his late wife, Joan enjoyed traveling. He loved to fish and build anything with his own hands. Wilson had a love for automobiles, especially Chevy trucks. He was a kindhearted man and no one was a stranger to him. If they needed it, he would give the shirt off his back.
Wilson is preceded in death by his wife Joan, his parents Eculide and Ruby Tune and his brother Jackie Tune. He is survived by his children Ronald W. Tune, Deborah A. (Lane) Le Beau of Merced and David H. (Donna) Tune of Fresno. His sister Gloria Jean Royal; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of LIfe held for Wilson on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coulterville Community Methodist Church located at 10317 CA-49, Coulterville, California. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Coulterville Fire Brigade, P.O. Box 135, Coulterville, CA 95311
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 27, 2019