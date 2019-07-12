Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Luke's Episcopal Church 435 West 21st St. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred Irene Mitchell

December 16, 1927 - June 9, 2019

Winifred Irene Mitchell, age 91, a long-time resident of Merced, passed away peacefully, Sunday June 9 in Pinole, CA.



A proud product of the Great Depression, Winnie was born on December 16, 1927 to Michael and Irene Fox in Flushing, New York. With the hopes of a better life, Winnie's family traveled to southern California in 1936 and put down roots in South Pasadena. Winnie graduated from South Pasadena High School in 1946. She went on to secretarial school where she learned shorthand and touch typing. Following graduation, she was hired by the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles and after relocating to Merced with her family she was the first legal secretary for the newly-formed Merced County Public Defender's office.



Winnie loved to dance and it was at one of these dances during a blind date that she met the love of her life, Herbert Mitchell. They were married June 7, 1952. Herb became a school



Winnie was a vibrant woman, whose smile lit up the room. She had a wonderful singing voice and was always happy and smiling. Laughter was part of her day, finding fun and joy in everyday occurrences. Her life was her children and grandchildren. She was a fierce competitor in board and card games with her favorite being Waterloo Poker. In her later years, Winnie became very active with St. Luke's Episcopal Church and enjoyed being a part of their community.



Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Herb and son, Michael. She is survived by her daughter Melinda McNamara, son in law JJ McNamara, grandchildren Ryan and Jeff Mitchell, Morrigan McNamara-Blatsos, and Katie DeVinney, and great grandchildren Evelyn, Julian, and Lincoln Blatsos.



Memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 435 West 21st St, Merced at 2:00 on Friday, July 26th. In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

