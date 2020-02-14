Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wyatt Hultgren Pimentel. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Berlier's Ranch 8140 W. Moran Avenue Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WYATT HULTGREN PIMENTEL

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Wyatt (Boomer) Pimentel, Rancher/Entrepreneur, went to be with the Lord on January 24, 2020 after an auto accident near his home in New Plymouth, Idaho.

Wyatt was born in Merced California on February 10, 1998 to parents, Randy and Suzy Pimentel.

He grew up on his family's ranch in Cressey, CA. He attended Ballico-Cressey schools and graduated eighth grade from McSwain Elementary. He spent his high school years at Atwater High School as a Falcon and graduated in 2016. Wyatt was an avid baseball player his entire life, traveling throughout the states playing in tournaments and attending clinics. He also played water polo with a fierceness that bears recognition. He loved all sports and tried them all, including being a member of

the first trap shooting team at AHS. He was active in 4h and FFA and was proud to have earned his American Farmer Degree. He loved the outdoors, water sports, hunting and fishing.

Wyatt started college at Merced College and was a member of the Blue Devil Baseball team. After deciding to redshirt his freshman year, he felt he needed to go out and see more of the world and "grow up" so he bravely moved to Michigan to see what he could do there. After establishing his residency, he decided to walk on to Saginaw Valley State University baseball team and he made the lineup. He finished one season and a shoulder injury flared again causing him to close the door on

his baseball adventure. He made many friends in that part of the country.

Wyatt has never been afraid of hard work. He worked side by side with his Dad and Brother on the family dairy since he was two, and helped his Papa Sonny and crew on horseback when he could with the beef cattle. While in Michigan, he worked in horse stables, for a dairy service company and enjoyed a home away from home while he worked for the Carroll's on their small farm.

Wyatt decided to follow his passion for ranching and cattle and joined his parents on the family's ranch in Idaho and began his dream of starting his own cow-calf operation. His love of animals and people are reflected in his social media and real life, his dogs and goats will never have the same care that he gave them.

Wyatt never met a stranger and always tried to help as many folks as he could. He was an old soul and loved connecting with people. His big smile and quick wit will be hard to replace. He believed he could do anything, and with that attitude, he tried everything. He bought his first Harley at 18, and couldn't have been more proud. He loved to ride and explore new places—knees in the breeze.

He packed all he could into his short 21+ years. He loved his family, his friends, his country and his Lord. His faith and spirituality stemmed from beliefs shared with many of his family members and close friends. He was an Original— one we know is now in the arms of our Heavenly Father and will forever be missed and loved here on earth. We know we will see him again and we are sure he is busy working in Paradise.

He leaves behind a multitude of family and friends that miss him deeply, his parents Randy and Suzy Pimentel; his brother, Luke James; his grandparents, Sonny and Edyne Hultgren and Billy and Stella Pimentel; his sisters, Lindsey Caesner and Ashley Migliazzo as well as aunts, uncles and cousins from the west coast to the east coast.

There will be a celebration of Wyatt's life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Berlier's Ranch 8140 W. Moran Avenue in Atwater California at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been started in Wyatt's name. Donations can be sent to: Wyatt Hultgren Pimentel Memorial Scholarship, Atwater High School, c/o Bookkeeper PO Box 835, Atwater, CA. 95301.

Those who knew Wyatt, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. #bebravedohardthings

