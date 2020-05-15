Yolanda MorganJAN 13, 1960 - MAY 6, 2020On January 13, 1960, Yolanda Morgan was born to William George Jr. and Clementine George. Yolanda passed away May 6, 2020 in Merced, CA.Yolanda is preceded in death by her husband Ricky Morgan; brothers Darrell and Lynell George and sister Ruth Matlock. She is survived by her children, Rickita Morgan of Merced, Rondell Morgan of Stockton, Aerisina George, Michael Bozeman and Jerimiah Jackson; her brothers William George III and Shaun George Sr. of Merced; her sisters Djuama George of Oakland, Demetrice George, Aaronette George and Ellamae George-Logan. Her grandchildren Donaven Brooks, D'Asia Brooks and Ava Morgan also survive her.Services will be private due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations.