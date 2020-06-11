Yolanda NealDecember 13, 1953 - June 3, 2020On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Yolanda Neal, beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed away at the age of 66. Yolanda will be deeply missed by her best friend and husband of 47 years, Nathaniel. She is survived by their children, Natalia (Austin), Yolanda, and Stephanie, and her brothers, Alfonz Wright of Sunnyvale, California, and Moni Wright of Hanford, California, as well as two grandchildren, Madelyn Powers and Kyah Gutierrez. She is also survived by two aunts, Climmie Swoope of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Shirley LaValas of Pontiac, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.Yolanda was born and raised in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She moved to Merced in 1972 with the love of her life, Nathaniel, to start a family. Once her children were in high school, she started Yolanda's Day Care & Pre-School. Yolanda loved taking care of children and many local children fondly called her "Nana." Over the years, she received many awards of recognition for her standards of excellence in child development.Yolanda was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1973 and enjoyed regularly teaching people about the Bible. Those who met Yolanda were drawn to her warm, motherly, and caring spirit. Her infectious smile reflected her genuine love for people.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Yolanda's life will be held via Zoom on Saturday, June 13 at 1:00 PM.