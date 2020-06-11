Yolanda Neal
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yolanda Neal
December 13, 1953 - June 3, 2020
On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Yolanda Neal, beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed away at the age of 66. Yolanda will be deeply missed by her best friend and husband of 47 years, Nathaniel. She is survived by their children, Natalia (Austin), Yolanda, and Stephanie, and her brothers, Alfonz Wright of Sunnyvale, California, and Moni Wright of Hanford, California, as well as two grandchildren, Madelyn Powers and Kyah Gutierrez. She is also survived by two aunts, Climmie Swoope of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Shirley LaValas of Pontiac, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.
Yolanda was born and raised in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She moved to Merced in 1972 with the love of her life, Nathaniel, to start a family. Once her children were in high school, she started Yolanda's Day Care & Pre-School. Yolanda loved taking care of children and many local children fondly called her "Nana." Over the years, she received many awards of recognition for her standards of excellence in child development.
Yolanda was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1973 and enjoyed regularly teaching people about the Bible. Those who met Yolanda were drawn to her warm, motherly, and caring spirit. Her infectious smile reflected her genuine love for people.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Yolanda's life will be held via Zoom on Saturday, June 13 at 1:00 PM.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
via Zoom
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved