Yukiharu "Yuki" NishihamaFeb 24, 1936 - Oct 30, 20201934 – 2020Yuki J. Nishihama, age 84, passed away at home in Merced, Ca surrounded by family on October 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosa Nishihama, his children John Nishihama (Lorraine), Christina Flores (Carlos), and Mark (Angie) Nishihama. He is also survived with his 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild – Britney, Cynthia, Samantha, Tyler, Gracey and Aurora.Yuki was born in El Centro, California on February 24, 1936 to Kikumatsu and Rita Nishihama. He was one of 7 children. Yuki served in the U. S. Army during the Korean war. After moving to Merced in 1960, he spent the next 60 years doing what he loved; farming, helping other farmers, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.There will be a viewing and visitation held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, Merced, CA. Following the service, Yuki will be laid to rest at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.Yuki's strong and humble character will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.