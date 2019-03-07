Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Zachary R. Nesslage

Mar 19, 1974 - Mar 2, 2019

On March 2nd, 2019 at 4:48 AM a bright spot winked out in Atwater, Ca. Zachary (Zack) Ryan Nesslage breathed his last and left his earthly shell to be with his Father in heaven.

Zack took his first breath on March 19th, 1974 at Doctors Hospital in Modesto, Ca. He went to school in Hughson, Waterford, and graduated from Oakdale Joint Union High School in 1992. He was a 17-year veteran of Mission Uniform in Turlock, Ca.

He was a great person, honorable man, faithful husband, true friend, steadfast father, trusting brother, and endless giver. His hobbies were working on all size engines, fishing of all types, camping, attending family functions, cooking, barbecuing, and radio-controlled vehicles.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Nesslage, his two sons Jake & Austin, his step-daughters Cheyenne & Sarah, and his three grandchildren Tara, Marcus, and Kajun.

He left behind his mother Betty Dickman & step-father Ken Dickman, his father Ric Nesslage and step-mother Lenora Nesslage. Zack also left behind his four brothers Ric Nesslage Jr "Jar", Greg Nesslage "Jesh", Bob Dickman, John Dickman, and sister Luzanne Shapley.

There will be a celebration of life held on March 11th, 2019 @ 11 AM to be held at New Life Christian Center located at 2918 W Tuolumne Rd, Turlock, CA 95380. Donations can be made on the GoFundMe page

https://www.gofundme.com/rbb32 Funeral Home Wilson Family Funeral Home

