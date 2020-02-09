Zenia Cortez Quiralte
June 6, 1979 - February 2, 2020
Zenia Cortez Quiralte was born on June 6, 1979 and passed away on February 2, 2020 in Merced, California where she was a resident all of her life.
Zenia is survived by her children; Nathaniel Josue Quiralte, Zeniah Natalie Quiralte, Zowie Zenaida Quiralte, Jeremiah Zavien Gerardo Quiralte – Reyes; father, Jose R. Quiralte Sr. and mother Esther Cortez Quiralte. She also leaves behind her brother, Jose Quiralte Jr., and sisters, Sofia Cortez, Zuleika Quiralte, Zelda Smith, Gretna Bennett, and Esther Zhanna Quiralte and grandmother, Carmen Salce Cortez.
She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ramon Cortez and Jesus Quiralte and grandmother Elvira Quiralte and uncles Raymond Cortez and Erasmo Quiralte.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with Vigil Service with Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 519 W. 12th Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 260 W. Childs Avenue, Merced, California 95341.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020