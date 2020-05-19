Zeppelin Gassaway
2004 - 2020
Zeppelin Ryan Thomas Gassaway
Mar 27, 2004 - May 11, 2020
Zeppelin, also known as Zep, was born in Merced on 3/27/2004. He grew up playing baseball, football, soccer, and basketball. Zeppelin learned how to play the clarinet at an early age and self-taught himself how to play the Sousaphone in middle school. Zeppelin was abruptly called home to heaven at the young age of 16 on the morning of May 11th.
Zeppelin's unique personality made a lasting impression on the many lives he touched. Zeppelin loved music and vibing with his friends. He was an intelligent young man who loved to share his perspective on the vast mysteries of life and the universe. He surprised many adults with his curiosity and willingness to listen to others. Zeppelin was a loyal and kind individual who would drop everything to help a friend or family member in need. His heart was full of compassion to help others.
Zeppelin is survived by his mother Evie Gassaway, his young sister Klover Murray, his Aunt Shay Gassaway, his grandpa Edward Gassaway, Grandma Vickie Lackey, Uncle Gary Gassaway, Aunt Joanne Gassaway, Great Aunt Julie Estes, Great Grandma Helen Adams, Great Grandma Pauline Brown and so many other family and friends.
My beautiful son was only here for a short time, but his presence made a huge impact in this world.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
May 19, 2020
Hey kid. Gonna miss you coming into Taco Bell after school. You made me laugh. I made you laugh. Always brightened my day when you came. I can't believe I'm even writing this. Go to Heaven now. I'll see ya again one day. I'll bring a baja blast for you.
Ryan Haar
Friend
May 19, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
