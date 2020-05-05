Zion Melgoza
2000 - 2020
Zion Larry Melgoza
FEB 21, 2000 - APR 28, 2020
Zion Larry Melgoza born February 21, 2000 to Larry and Chasity Melgoza passed away April 28, 2020 in Merced, Ca. Zion worked for Foster Farms in Livingston, Ca. in sanitation.
Zion was a very loving and caring young man. He had the greatest smile that would light up a room. He could make anyone laugh. He liked to listen to music, playing his Xbox and skateboarding. Most of all he loved being with his family and with his friends.
His Grandmother Jennie Chavez and Great Grandmother Lupe Salado precede Zion in death. He is survived by his parents Larry and Chasity Melgoza; his brothers, Rubein Melgoza, Ruben Ray Flores, Christopher Claudio, Elijah Claudio and Mario Ortiz Jr.; his nephew Landon Rubein Melgoza; his sister Alina Aguilar; Great Grandfather Jesse Salado; Grandparents Ruben and Rosemary Flores and Larry and Gloria Melgoza; his Tias Toni, Yaya, Whiskers, Veronica, Felysha and Francine; his uncles Jessie, Daniel, Robert, Jesse, Jose and Chris; his cousins Nate, Yusuf, Golly, Jenna, Bella, Michael, Arianna, Aleya, Ben, Anjala, Andrea, Emiliano, Bernice, Destiny, Daniella, Jazmine, Nathaniel, Angel, Travis, Violet, Sebastian and Cisco. Many more uncles, aunts and cousins, also survive Zion.
Services will be private due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
