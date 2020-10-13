1/
Aage "Tony" Nielsen
1946 - 2020
Aage "Tony" Nielsen
Nov. 4, 1946 - Oct. 5, 2020
San Jose
Aage "Tony", 73, passed away October 5 in the comfort of his home and in the loving presence of his wife of 45 years, Michele.
Tony was born in Seattle, WA to Aage and Charlotte Nielsen. He was the second of their four surviving children and the only son.
His father was a U.S. Navy chief, and Tony attended 11 schools and lived in many far-flung locales including Guam and Hawai'i before his family finally settled in the Bay Area. He graduated from Homestead High School in Cupertino in 1964 before doing his own tour in the Navy. After his Navy service, Tony returned to the Bay Area and attended Foothill College and San
Jose State University, where he met Michele. They married in 1975 and raised three children, Judah, Sarah, and Matthew. Tony retired in 1997 due to difficulties with his heart.
A lover of books, art, and music, Tony could often be found at the Sacramento Zoo, The Cantor Arts Center, or taking in live music at the corner BBQ joint. He also closely followed his sports teams, ritualistically drinking from his Green Bay Packers mug each game day.
He leaves behind wife Michele, his eldest son Judah (Katherine), his daughter Sarah, his youngest son Matthew (Marjan), his sisters Nicole and Mary, and countless relatives and friends living all over the United States.
Tony will be honored at a private wake at a later date. Cremation was handled by the California Cremation Society.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
