AB BarreraMarch 19, 1940 - July 19, 2020Resident of Los GatosAB Barrera passed away Sunday, July 19 surrounded by his wife and family. He was born March 19, 1940 in Del Rio, Texas on a ranch where his love for the land began. He moved to San Jose at age six and began playing little league baseball and fell in love with sports. While he attended Lincoln High, he lettered in baseball and football. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in The United States Marine Corps and was selected to serve in the Elite Force Recon, the Special Operations Division. He met his wife, Trudy Blank in Long Beach, CA in 1964, and they married shortly after. They made Los Gatos, CA home for over 55 years. Together AB and Trudy had six children: James (D. 1978), Diane, Catherine, Jennifer (Aaron), Nancy (Glenn), and Tom (Ashley). He loved spending time with his grandchildren- Wesley, Winston, Gracie, Amelie, Faith, and Beau.AB's passions included spending time at his ranch in San Jose, having his entire family over for dinners, BBQ's, watching A's baseball, and the Green Bay Packers. His laughter and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.A Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Los Gatos, followed by a Military Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos on July 29th. To honor AB Barrera, donations can be made in his name directly to the VA Palo Alto Fisher House 3801 Miranda Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94304.